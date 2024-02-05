Connecticut Wind Collaborative has launched

The Connecticut Wind Collaborative has now launched and has named an initial board of directors,The creation of the Wind Collaborative was first announced last October as part of Connecticut’s Offshore Wind Strategic Roadmap, which calls for the new nonprofit to work collaboratively with business, industry, academia, across state agencies and alongside stakeholders in neighboring states to advance the regional supply chain and workforce necessary to meet the growing demand for this green, sustainable, domestic energy supply.

Seed funding for the Wind Collaborative includes $577,500 from joint venture partners Ørsted and Eversource as part of their supply chain and workforce development commitments tied to Revolution Wind – Connecticut and Rhode Island’s first utility-scale offshore wind farm.

In addition to supporting and promoting offshore wind activities taking place across the state and executing work identified by the Roadmap, the Wind Collaborative will work in conjunction with neighboring states to establish and lead an inclusive regional offshore wind industry cluster. Clusters are seen as critical to economic development because they foster collaboration and boost competitiveness within an industry or geographic area. A Connecticut wind industry cluster will offer a centralized critical mass of expertise and shared resources to support growth, attract investment and talent, and foster innovation, across Connecticut and throughout New England.

Paul Lavoie, the state’s chief manufacturing officer, was elected by board members to serve as chairperson and treasurer during an incorporation meeting earlier this month. Andrew Lavigne, manager of the state’s Clean Economy Program at the Department of Economic and Community Development, and Kate Aufhauser, the Governor’s strategic advisor for economic development, will serve as co-vice chairs. Paul Whitescarver, executive director of the Southeastern CT Enterprise Region (seCTer) and former Commander of Submarine Base New London, was the Wind Collaborative’s incorporator and will serve as secretary.

In line with the Wind Collaborative’s commitment to multi-state cooperation, the board also includes William Cox, vice president of business development and investment at Rhode Island Commerce. The board has formed a nominating committee that will embark on a search for the board’s remaining 10 members to be recruited from across industry, private sector, academia and government.

Following approval at the initial board meeting, the Wind Collaborative announced the start of its search for a full-time executive director, with an on-board target date of April. (The job requirements and details can be viewed here). The Wind Collaborative is also in the process of soliciting quotes from marketing firms to provide organizational branding and for website development services.

The Wind Collaborative is being incubated within the Southeastern Connecticut Enterprise Region (seCTer). seCTer and the Wind Collaborative have entered into a Shared Services Agreement, through which seCTer will provide office space, financial and administrative support to the Wind Collaborative to ensure stability of the new nonprofit organization’s operations. seCTer is a private non-profit and is the region’s designated U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) Economic Development District.

Operating in the region for three decades, seCTer has a proven track record of incubation and start-up assistance, providing business advising and financial support to businesses.

“The Connecticut Wind Collaborative will have an important role in helping to guide the development of an offshore wind economy in our state,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “Right now, throughout the United States, the offshore wind industry is seeking locations to grow and expand, and Connecticut has the opportunity to add hundreds of new good-paying jobs in this sector. We must work to ensure that Connecticut builds an offshore wind ecosystem that boosts local economies and spurs investment while also providing consumers with a source of clean, reliable, and affordable power.”

The Wind Collaborative aims to be the catalyst for growth in offshore wind by putting Connecticut at the epicenter of a regional coordinated effort.

“Connecticut has established itself as a leader in the offshore wind industry, thanks to its foresight, its commitment to the fight against climate change, and its willingness to invest in the local jobs and infrastructure needed to grow this new American industry,” said Nicole Verdi, head of government affairs & policy, New England, at Ørsted. “Ørsted is proud to support the Connecticut Wind Collaborative as we work together to grow the industry across the region, drive economic development and job creation, and meet clean energy goals.”

“Connecticut’s Offshore Wind Strategic Roadmap emphasizes collaboration and how crucial it is to accelerate the equitable and sustainable growth of the region’s clean energy future,” said Ray Collins, manager of government affairs at Eversource. “At Eversource, we firmly believe collaboration is critical to ensuring a cleaner, healthier future for everyone, and we are excited to support the Connecticut Wind Collaborative’s mission in the coming years as we bring more clean, renewable offshore wind energy to New England’s electric grid.”