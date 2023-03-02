CIT provides financing for Purus ammonia carrier acquisition

First Citizens Bank reports that its Maritime Finance group, part of its CIT division, has provided financing to Purus Clean Energy, a subsidiary of Purus Marine, to support the acquisition of the MV Green Power, a 40,000-cubic-meter ammonia carrier.

“We appreciate CIT’s strategic insight and knowledge in developing financing in support of our acquisition of this advanced gas carrier,” said Christian Nolting, head of Treasury and Banking at Purus Marine, which has a fleet of over 50 low-carbon vessels in the offshore wind, LNG, ammonia, logistics and ferry sectors. “This acquisition aligns with our vision to deliver unparalleled maritime transportation systems in support of the maritime industry’s transition to a zero-carbon and sustainable future.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Purus Marine to fuel transformation in the maritime sector, and we look forward to future opportunities to work together as they continue to grow and evolve within the clean energy space,” said Evan Cohen, managing director and group head of Maritime Finance.

Maritime Finance, part of First Citizens’ CIT division, offers customized solutions for secured loans to a global client base of vessel owners and operators.