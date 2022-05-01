Chinese port puts two new RAmparts 3400 tugs to work Written by Nick Blenkey









Rizhao Port, Shandong, China, recently held a naming ceremony for two Robert Allan Ltd designed RAmparts 3400 tugs, delivered in February and March of this year. Built at Rizhao Kingda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., the newly completed ASD tugs — Ri Gang Tuo 1 and Ri Gang Tuo 2— will operate in Rizhao Port on the coast of the Yellow Sea.

RAmparts 3400

The newly developed RAmparts 3400 has been specially designed for owners who prefer to operate tugs with shallow draft and assist ships with low freeboards.

Key particulars of the Ri Gang Tuo 1 and Ri Gang Tuo 2 are:

Length, overall (excluding fenders): 34.3 meters

Beam, molded: 11.20 meters

Depth, least molded: 5.22 meters

Maximum draft (navigational): 4.61 meters

Gross tonnage: 495

Main tank capacities at 100% are:

Fuel oil: 105 cubic meters

Potable water: 43 cubic meters

Ballast: 43 cubic meters

Fire-fighting foam: 12 cubic meters

The tugs were designed and constructed to CCS notation:★ CSA, TUG, R2, ★ CSM, BRC

Propulsion machinery consists of:

2 x Niigata main diesel engines 6L28HX, 1,838 kW

2 x Kongsberg Z-drives, US205S P20 FP

Trial results were as follows:

bollard pull, astern: 64.3 tonnes

free running speed, ahead: 14.02 knots

RAmparts 3400 Gemeral Arrangement

Each of the RAmparts 3400 multi-purpose tugs is outfitted with a variety of deck machinery including a hawser winch from Masada Ironworks Co. Ltd, and two windlasses.

Ship-handling fenders at the bow consist of an upper row of cylindrical fenders and a lower course of W-fender. Sheer fendering consists of “D” rubbers and a smaller cylindrical fender at the stern.

The accommodations have been outfitted for a crew of ten with master’s cabin, mess, galley arranged in the deckhouse and all other crew cabins located on the lower accommodation deck. There is also a provision store on the lower deck. The wheelhouse is designed with a single split type control station which provides maximum all-round visibility with exceptional visibility to the bow and side fendering, as well as operations on the aft deck.