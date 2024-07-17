Canada awards 14 projects Clean Vessel Demonstration funding

Written by Nick Blenkey
Clean Vessel Demonstartion stream

Image: Shutterstock

Transport Canada yesterday announced that 14 green shipping projects have been awarded a total of CAD 14.7 million (nearly US$11 million) through the Clean Vessel Demonstration Stream of the agency’s Green Shipping Corridors Program. It says the funding will:

  • help spur the launch of the next generation of clean ships;
  • invest in shore power technology; and
  • prioritize low-emission and low-noise vessels at ports.

“Our Government is committed to protecting and preserving the environment from coast to coast to coast,” said Canadian Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez. “The Clean Vessel Demonstration Stream will increase readiness by using leading-edge low and zero-emission vessel technologies. It will help address potential barriers to the deployment of clean vessel innovations in Canada and build the capacity of Canadian industry to adopt decarbonization solutions for their vessels, advancing our agenda for a cleaner and greener future in Canada.”

Following are the projects that will be awarded Clean Vessel Demonstration Stream funding:

OrganizationProject TypeProject DescriptionFunding Granted
Algoma Central CorporationWind StudyThis project will be a feasibility study into implementing wind assisted propulsion system on Canadian bulk carriers. The project will perform safety assessments for wind assist systems considered by the study.CAD 125,000
Algoma Central CorporationBulk Carrier StudyThis project will develop a concept design and carry out a feasibility study for methanol-fueled vessels.CAD 125,000
Algoma Central CorporationShore Power StudyThis project will explore technical and economic feasibility and emission reduction benefits of retrofitting Algoma vessels to use shore power.CAD 97,500
Algoma Central CorporationBiofuel StudyThis project will fund technical work to ensure a wider suite of biofuels can be used that will impact scalability, economic viability, and environmental performance of a broader mix of low carbon fuels.CAD 125,000
Algoma Central CorporationDesign StudyThis project is aimed at defining the powering of the tug while utilizing the barge as the primary fuel storage.CAD 125,000
CSL Group Inc.Laker Design StudyThis project will work to develop the technical feasibility and design of the world’s first diesel-electric, battery hybrid laker and her sister ships.CAD 125,000
FedNav LtdFuel Cell StudyThis project will be a feasibility study for installing a fuel cell power system on board a bulk carrier.CAD 120,000
FedNav LtdBattery ESS Feasibility StudyThis project will be a feasibility study for installing a battery-based Energy Storage System on board a Canadian bulk carrier.CAD 125,000
FedNav LtdWind StudyThis project will be a feasibility study for installing a wind assisted propulsion system (WAPS) on a bulk carrier.CAD 125,000
Mersey Seafoods LimitedZero-carbon fuel powered large fishing vessel Feasibility StudyThis project will be a feasibility study for using low/zero carbon fuels and technologies for a large offshore fishing vessel.CAD 125,000
Miawpukek Horizon Corp.Zero-emission Vessel StudyThis project will be a feasibility study evaluating low and zero carbon technologies to determine the most suitable design of a net-zero multi-user multi-purpose vesselCAD 125,000
OceanexShore Electrical Power StudyThis project will be a feasibility study, examining the technical feasibility and engineering solutions needed to determine the viability of proceeding further with a shore power upgrade. There will also be safety assessments aimed to evaluate potential risks with the handling of high voltage connections.CAD 125,000
Seaspan FerriesHybrid Tug Retrofit StudyThis project will be a study of a vessel fleet and related cost feasibility to retrofit battery storage on the vessels.CAD 115,380
Transport Desgagnés Inc.Battery ESS Feasibility StudyThis project will be a feasibility study for deploying a battery-based Energy Storage System (ESS).CAD 125,000
Categories: Environment, News, Shipping Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES