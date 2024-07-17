Canada awards 14 projects Clean Vessel Demonstration funding

Transport Canada yesterday announced that 14 green shipping projects have been awarded a total of CAD 14.7 million (nearly US$11 million) through the Clean Vessel Demonstration Stream of the agency’s Green Shipping Corridors Program. It says the funding will:

help spur the launch of the next generation of clean ships;

invest in shore power technology; and

prioritize low-emission and low-noise vessels at ports.

“Our Government is committed to protecting and preserving the environment from coast to coast to coast,” said Canadian Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez. “The Clean Vessel Demonstration Stream will increase readiness by using leading-edge low and zero-emission vessel technologies. It will help address potential barriers to the deployment of clean vessel innovations in Canada and build the capacity of Canadian industry to adopt decarbonization solutions for their vessels, advancing our agenda for a cleaner and greener future in Canada.”

Following are the projects that will be awarded Clean Vessel Demonstration Stream funding: