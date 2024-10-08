BRIX Marine launches three new foil assist cats for Napali Experience Written by Nick Blenkey









Port Angeles, Wash.-based aluminum boat specialist BRIX Marine has launched three new custom-built 34-foot foil assist catamarans for Kaua’i, Hawaii, boat tour operator Na Pali Experience.

Designed in collaboration with Jutson Marine Design, the boats are built to enhance the operator’s guided tour experience with improved safety, speed, and passenger comfort.

“We are thrilled to partner with BRIX Marine on these innovative boats,” said Nathaniel Fisher, founder/owner of Na Pali Experience. “Their craftsmanship and attention to detail are evident, and we are excited to elevate our guest experience along the Na Pali Coast.”

Photo: BRIX Marine

The three vessels, named Kulea, Lanakila, and Tokihi, offer seating for up to 20 passengers and one crew member, featuring cutting-edge technology tailored to meet the operational needs of the customer. Designed with asymmetric catamaran hulls and midship-mounted hydrofoils, they offer optimal performance in varying sea conditions.

Compared to symmetric hull catamarans, the asymmetric cat handles like a mono hull leaning into turns instead of banking out, says Jutson Marine Design.

Each vessel is equipped with twin 300 HP Suzuki outboard engines and have two 100-gallon fuel tanks, making them highly maneuverable for scenic coastal tours.

The vessels also include custom enhancements such as SeaDek foam decking, high-grade vinyl seating, washdown systems, and advanced navigation electronics.

They are fully compliant with USCG Subchapter “T” standards.

“These vessels not only perform exceptionally well in the water but are visually stunning,” said Na Pali Experience captain Drew Belt. “Our guests will enjoy a safe, intimate, and memorable tour.”