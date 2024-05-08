Bollinger starts building ULA’s new SpaceShip

ULA (United Launch Alliance) has a next generation Vulcan rocket. With lot of work already lined up for the rocket, ULA is building a new RO/RO ship, called SpaceShip to carry the rockets from the ULA factory in Decatur, Ala., to the launch sites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

ULA has signed contracts with Lockport, La., based Bollinger Shipyards and Bristol, R.I., based Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. in Bristol, Rhode Island, to design, oversee and build SpaceShip.

ULA’s new Vulcan rocket is contracted for 38 launches to support the majority of the deployment for Amazon’s Project Kuiper constellation, designed to provide fast, affordable broadband service to unserved and underserved communities around the world.

“We are pleased to be partnering with two of the best companies in the business to build our second transportation ship,” said Chris Ellerhorst, ULA’s vice president of the Kuiper Program. “Over the next year, ULA will be doubling its launch rate capacity in support of our Amazon customer and to ensure timely deliveries of the rockets to the launch site, we needed to build a second ship to support our transportation needs.”

Bollinger Shipyards has now begun construction of the 356-foot long roll-on/roll-off vessel, which is classed for both ocean-going and river service, at its Amelia, La., shipyard with delivery to ULA expected in January 2026. Bristol Harbor Group is overseeing the design and build phases of

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with ULA in support of their increasing capabilities and launch capacity,” said Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “Bollinger’s skilled workforce is second to none when it comes to designing, engineering and building complex vessels to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow, and we look forward to beginning work on SpaceShip to ensure delivery of Vulcan rockets from the factory to the launch pad.”

“ULA currently has its first ship called RocketShip that has been in service for decades and with this second ship, SpaceShip, our maritime fleet will enable enterprise transportation capacity of four Vulcan launch vehicles across two voyages to either the East or West Coast,” said Ellerhorst.