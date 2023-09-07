Birdon names Spencer Johnson ship design director

Former Austal USA chief naval architect Spencer Johnson has joined Birdon as its ship design director. In that role, he will lead Birdon’s engineering and integrated product teams as they work to deliver 27 vessels to the U.S. Coast Guard for the Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) Program.

“Spencer’s background leading large ship design and construction projects make him a great fit for Birdon’s team,” said Birdon America president Rob Scott. “Spencer’s extensive leadership and engineering experience will help Birdon grow its ship design team of structural engineers, naval architects, and designers charged with building some of the nation’s most important ships.”

Johnson has over 30 years of experience as a naval architect, 10 of them at Austal USA where he led the design of several Navy ships, including T-AGOS, LAW, and LUSV, and managing a department of over 100 engineers and designers. A graduate of Webb Institute, he was recognized by the Mobile Area Council of Engineers (MACE) as its 2022 Marine Engineer/Naval Architect of the Year.

“Birdon is a leader in providing innovative design solutions,” said Johnson. “I am pleased to be joining Birdon and leading this experienced engineering team in helping us grow our capabilities in the U.S. and Australia.”