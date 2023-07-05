B.C. ports labor dispute drags on

While the U.S. West Coast ports labor dispute last month reached a point where a tentative labor agreement could be reached, there’s as yet no sign of any such breakthrough in Canada’s ongoing B.C. ports dispute.

Canada’s Financial Post reports that thousands of union members at the ports stopped working on July 1 after negotiations linked to their wages, benefits and employment conditions failed to make headway.

THE ISSUE

At the core of the B.C. ports dispute appears to be maintenance work. The labor side, ILWU Canada, says, “The key issue that is holding up getting a deal is contracting out of ILWU maintenance work by member employers of the BCMEA [British Columbia Marine Employers Association] and the refusal of the association and its member companies to agree on a regular maintenance document that is all but complete – except for one sentence.”

The employer side, BCMEA, says, “ILWU Canada is attempting to aggressively expand their scope and re-define Regular Maintenance Work far beyond what is set out in the industry-wide agreement, which has been legally well established for decades. Changing this definition would result in immediate and significant impacts to terminal operations. Under the current collective agreement, the ILWU exclusively supplies the labor force, however, it has been consistently unable to fulfill the trades work they have jurisdiction over.

“In the last year, there were significant shortages in key trades work. For example, in Vancouver, up to 25% of specific jobs were left unfilled as labor was not sufficiently supplied. On average, of the trades work that the ILWU Canada is exclusively entitled to supply in Vancouver, 17% of jobs went unfilled last year. This lack of labor supply has immediate impacts on terminal productivity as regular maintenance of cargo-moving equipment goes unaddressed and delayed. There is a mutual interest in both parties working together to resolve the existing labor shortage issue, but ILWU Canada is solely focused on expanding their jurisdiction to other work. The BCMEA continues to make record investments into training and upskilling the workforce including a budgeted $42.5 million in 2023.”

ILWU Canada says, “Our jurisdiction in maintenance has been aggressively eroded by member employers by using 3rd party contractors. This is not an issue of cost for the direct employers because they already pay for this work to be done by maintenance contracting companies. In fact, using ILWU skilled trades employees will be more cost effective and will result in a higher quality of work because of their industry experience and competency.

“Neither is this an issue of the union being unable to supply skilled trades. It is an unwillingness of the employers to properly utilize our trades workers. We already have sufficient numbers of registered trades workers to meet the demands of the industry and we continue to recruit more. The issue is that the BCMEA member employers refuse to utilize them or train them as required. The BCMEA is well aware of the commitment the Union has already made in bargaining on how to improve trades utilization, but they have refused to acknowledge the solution.”

WHERE ARE THE NEGOTIATIONS NOW?

Canada’s Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service continues to attempt to broker a deal in the dispute.

According to a statement released yesterday by ILWU Canada:

“On July 3, 2023, while the union was at the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) waiting for a response from the employer we received a message from the mediators, that the BCMEA walked away from the table. The Union delivered a message to the federal mediators that the Union will not walk away from negotiations, we are available every day, at any hour of the day. We expressed to the mediators our disappointment that the BCMEA had abandoned talks.”

The union added that its bargaining committee had met with federal mediators earlier today and proposed a meeting with four irect employers to discuss with them directly a possible solution to the maintenance issue in the hopes of moving these negotiations forward.

The union requested to meet directly with the following presidents and CEOs:

Eric Waltz – Global Container Terminals Canada, Douglas Smith – DP World Canada, Craig Olley – Neptune Terminals, and Don Nonis – Pembina (also Chair of the BCMEA Board).

“We support Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan’s call today to immediately return to the bargaining table and remain until a deal is reached, so we call on the BCMEA to get back to the table and do the hard work necessary to reach an agreement,” said the union. “If the association will not negotiate, we call on the member employers to negotiate directly with the union. A negotiated settlement is possible, and we are capable of getting the job done.”

A statement released by BCMEA yesterday concluded:

“We continue to stay in contact with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service on next steps.

“We recognize the dire impact this ongoing strike is having on Canada’s economy and Canadians – we remain ready to reach a fair and balanced deal so ports can open, and goods can start flowing as soon as possible.

“The BCMEA’s continued preference is to negotiate a fair and balanced deal at the table with ILWU Canada. Voluntary mediation-arbitration remains as an option to immediately restore stability to the supply chain.

“ILWU Canada and the BCMEA have a shared interest in seeing this resolved in an efficient manner. We are both invested in a stable, reliable waterfront that recognizes the skills of our workforce.”

GROWING ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES

Meantime, broadcaster CBC reports that, as the B.C. ports strikes continue, fears are mounting over major economic impacts.