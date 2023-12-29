AWO and Vane Brothers Rick Iuliucci to keynote TTB 2024 Written by Heather Ervin









Capt. Rick Iuliucci, vice president of Baltimore, Md., based Vane Brothers Company, and American Waterways Operators (AWO) Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the AWO Sustainability Task Force, will keynote Marine Log’s Tugs, Towboats & Barges (TTB) 2024 event on March 6 in Mobile, Ala.

In doing so, Iuliucci will speak on the TTB industry’s unique positioning to lead the global discussion on sustainability, how public policies are needed to maximize sustainability on the waterways, and how sustainability can be approached as an individual company journey.

Iuliucci joined the Vane Brothers Company on April 4, 2007, responsible for fleet operations for all Vane Brothers vessels and facilities. Vane maintains a current fleet of 120 U.S. flag tug and tank barge units, trading on the U.S. East Coast, West Coast and Gulf Coast, with operations in Eastern Canada, the Great Lakes and the Caribbean. Prior to joining Vane Brothers, Iuliucci was the director, Delaware Bay Operations, responsible for both commercial and technical management of Overseas Shipholding Group America’s Lightering Fleet and Northeast U.S. Residual Fleet.

Iuliucci has served in the maritime industry for more than 40 years, 17 of which he actively sailed aboard conventional ocean-going tugs and barges, and ATBs with Maritrans. In those years at sea, he sailed in all deck capacities from deckhand to master. Prior to commencing his sailing career Iuliucci attended the Lundeberg School of Seamanship in Piney Point, Md. He currently maintains a Unites States Coast Guard Master’s license, (DoC), has had extensive experience in lightering operations conducted in the Delaware Bay and the offshore waters of the United Sates east coast and gulf coast.

Iuliucci maintains board directorships with the Seaman’s Church Institute of Philadelphia and AWO, including an appointment as chairman for AWO’s Board of Directors. He has previously held the position of Coastal Sector Committee chairman and Atlantic Region Chairman, both being Executive Committee seats. He is a member of the Mariner’s Advisory Committee in the Port of Philadelphia and serves as treasurer and an officer of the organization.

Iuliucci has served as a managing board member of the Philadelphia Area Maritime Security Committee under the authority of the United States Coast Guard Captain of the Port, Sector Delaware Bay and has received a Federal appointment to serve as an Executive Steering Committee member for the United States Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Area Committee. He serves as an alternate Company Security Officer for the Vane Brothers Company.

About TTB 2024

The U.S. tugboat, towboat and barge industry may already be the safest, most environmentally friendly, and most economical mode of freight transportation, but it is faced with the challenge of making a transition to a low-carbon future. While some companies are making it work, others question the reality of doing so in light of other issues impacting their bottom line.

What market trends and needs should be considered by tugs, towboats and barges? How realistic are our current zero- or low-emission goals? What landmark projects are being delivered today or are close to hitting the water and how did they do it?

These are some of the issues that will be on the agenda March 6 and 7, 2024, when Marine Log’s TTB —Tugs, Towboats & Barges returns to Mobile, Ala., for its third time. This year, TTB will partner with American Waterways Operators (AWO) as its association partner.

“As the tugboat, towboat and barge industry’s advocate, resource and united voice for safe, sustainable and efficient transportation on America’s waterways, oceans and coasts, AWO is honored to be Marine Log’s association partner for TTB 2024,” says Jennifer Carpenter, president and CEO of AWO. “The conference’s focus on sustainability across the U.S. tugboat, towboat and barge industry could not be more timely, and we look forward to bringing together some of the best minds in marine transportation as we collectively navigate the many challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

The conference will bring tug and towboat owners, operators, builders, designers, and stakeholders together in one place to discuss:

Special project updates: eWolf, Hydrogen One, etc.

The painless path to fleet renewal for vessel leasing.

America’s first hybrid-electric towboat.

How improving crew accommodations can improve crew performance and retention.

Embracing the technology shift as we move toward lower emissions.

The first ammonia-powered tug.

A look at the first battery electric tugs in the Americas.

How to address workforce challenges for the TTB market.

And more.

“TTB is an opportunity to participate in a dialogue with the entire tug, towboat and barge industry’s leadership on key strategic challenges, issues, trends, lessons learned, and new project and technological developments,” says Marine Log Editor-in-Chief Heather Ervin. “We are excited to return to Mobile after a successful TTB 2023 there in March.”

Why attend? Here are a few reasons:

Be a part of the only event exclusively for the U.S. tug, towboat and barge industry.

Learn how others are staying ahead of ever tougher emissions regulations.

Discover new tug, towboat and barge technologies to keep your company competitive.

Network in-person with industry experts and influencers.

Learn how to meet customer expectations on lower carbon operations from their suppliers.

Registration is now open for the only event dedicated exclusively to the tug, towboat and barge segments of the maritime transportation industry.