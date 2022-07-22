AIDAprima bunkers with biofuel

Netherlands-based biofuels specialist GoodFuels has successfully completed its first bio-bunkering for a large passenger ship. In partnership with Carnival Corporation’s AIDA Cruises brand, the 3,286-passenger AIDAprima was refueled with GoodFuels’ sustainable biofuels during a port visit to Rotterdam. The trial took place while the vessel was on a seven-day cruise, visiting Hamburg, Southampton, Le Havre, and Zeebrugge.

GoodFuels says its sustainable biofuel is derived from feedstocks that are certified as 100% waste or residue, with no land-use issues and no competition with food production or deforestation, enabling a well-to-exhaust CO2 reduction of 80-90% when compared to fossil fuels. Thanks to its “drop in” properties, AIDAprima was bunkered with biofuel without requiring any modifications to the engine or tanks.

Following this first bio-bunkering, AIDA Cruises envisages follow-up deliveries and sees a potential for expansion to other Carnival Corporation brands.

“This first bio-bunkering with AIDA Cruises marks an exciting step forward on the cruise industry’s decarbonisation pathway, demonstrating that our sustainable biofuels are a safe, technically viable and convenient option to drastically cut down emissions from passenger vessels,” said GoodFuels CEO Dirk Kronemeijer. “As the effects of climate change are felt acutely in several parts of the world, the time for action is now, and biofuels are one of the few options that can already make a difference today. We are delighted to have worked alongside the trail-blazers at AIDA Cruises in the past few months to make this milestone a reality, and we look forward to collaborating again in the future.”

“We continue to actively explore all opportunities to decarbonize our fleet while advancing efficiency in line with international carbon intensity reduction targets,” said Felix Eichhorn, president AIDA Cruises. “With the successful start of biofuel usage, we have proven that gradual decarbonization is possible even on ships already in service. An important prerequisite for us as a cruise line to be able to use it is that it becomes widely available on an industrial scale and at marketable prices.”