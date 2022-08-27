Accelleron turbochargers gain J-ENG UE engine authorization

Accelleron, the rebranded ABB Turbocharging, has signed a technical agreement with Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG), one of the world’s leading two-stroke engine specialists. The agreement authorizes the use of Accelleron turbochargers on J-ENG’s flagship UE engine.

The Accelleron A100-L / A200-L range of turbochargers is designed for low-speed marine main engines, with orders for over 5,400 booked to date. By raising volume flow with increased power density and compact design, the high efficiency and high-pressure ratios of turbocharging increase engine performance. This feature enhances the high fuel efficiency of the UE engine and contributes to reducing fuel consumption. It also contributes considerably to reduced CO2 emissions and decarbonization of ships installed with UE Engines.

“The agreement between our two companies will strengthen both our offerings and we are proud that Accelleron turbochargers will be used in UE engines going forward,” said Alexandros Karamitsos, head of global sales for product line low-speed turbochargers at Accelleron.. Our experience and reliability make us confident that our proven turbocharger technology can support the attainment of high fuel efficiency and lower emissions from UE engines as ship operators take action to decarbonize the global shipping fleet.”

The first Accelleron A255-L turbocharger was introduced on the latest UE Engine model, 6UEC33LSH -C2, produced by J-ENG’s China UE licensee Zhejiang Yungpu Diesel Engine Co., Ltd, in July 2022