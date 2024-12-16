AAM wins $46M SF Bay Ferry REEF ferry contract

San Francisco Bay Ferry’s board of directors has authorized the purchase of America’s first three battery-electric, zero-emission high-speed passenger ferries. The $46 million contract was awarded All American Marine Inc. (AAM), Bellingham, Wash. after a competitive bidding process and includes an option for a fourth 150-passenger vessel. The three vessels will be the first delivered as a part of SF Bay Ferry’s Rapid Electric Emission Free (REEF) Ferry Program, with the first expected to join the SF Bay Ferry fleet in early 2027.

“Once again, the Bay Area leads the way,” said Jim Wunderman, chair of SF Bay Ferry’s board. “This investment will connect new neighborhoods in San Francisco and lay the groundwork for widespread regional and national adoption of zero-emission water transit. This is an historic moment for SF Bay Ferry’s electrification efforts.”

All American Marine will build the REEF ferries at its 57,000-square-foot facility in Bellingham, Wash. The company has 30 years of experience in building aluminum vessels in the Pacific Northwest, including two hybrid electric catamarans and the Sea Change, the world’s first commercial passenger vessel powered 100% by hydrogen fuel cells, which is currently being operated as a demonstration project by SF Bay Ferry.

Aurora Marine Design (AMD), based in San Diego, led the conceptual design of the vessels as a part of SF Bay Ferry’s REEF integration team. New Zealand-based Teknicraft, which has 200 vessel designs in service worldwide, will team with All American Marine as the naval architect on this project. SF Bay Ferry’s electrification system integrator Wärtsilä will ensure technology and equipment used for the battery-electric vessels and infrastructure work seamlessly together to maximize system flexibility, resilience and cost-effectiveness.

The vessels’ dual 625-kilowatt electric motors will be coupled to steerable Hydromaster propulsion pods.

The power provided to the vessel’s system will come from a shore connection and be accumulated in the battery energy storage system (BESS). The BESS is comprised of lithium titanium oxide (LTO) battery modules. The battery architecture, coupled with the AAM proposed hull, allows for two BESSs, one in each hull. Each BESS is made of a total combined energy storage of 437 kW (218.5 kW per hull or “system”). Thes-in the region. The vessels also will feature dual 625-kilowatt electric motors coupled to steerable Hydromaster propulsion pods.

The proposed seating design incorporates an open lounge style interior with fixed seats and bar stools as well as exterior bicycle racks for up to 26 bikes on the bow arranged in a manner that does not impede embarkation. It also includes defined wheelchair locations and wheelchair accessibility throughout the vessel, as per the specifications. The vessel will carry up to 150 passengers and four crew members at a cruising speed up to 24 knots.

Image: AAM

In designing the hull form, several important criteria were taken into consideration. The highest priority was to ensure that the pressure and frictional resistance of the shape was optimized to ensure minimum drag and power requirements.

The catamarans will integrate Teknicraft’s comprehensive hull design technology, offering an extended waterline that reduces drag, improves performance efficiency, and offers a smooth ride for passengers.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with San Francisco Bay Ferry for the construction of their new REEF vessels,” said Ron Wille, president and COO of All American Marine. “These 150-passenger ferries mark a significant milestone in advancing sustainable and innovative marine transportation. At All American Marine, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of maritime technology and contributing to a cleaner future. The REEF vessel project award is a testament to AAM’s dedication to innovation and our ability to deliver state-of-the-art, emission-free solutions. We look forward to collaborating closely with San Francisco Bay Ferry and our project partners to bring this visionary project to life and to set a new standard in the U.S.A.”

The zero-emission vessels will operate on new SF Bay Ferry routes that connect the rest of the region to two of San Francisco’s fastest growing neighborhoods, Treasure Island and Mission Bay. The contract authorized for award by the Board of Directors includes an option for a fourth 150-passenger vessel.

SF Bay Ferry is also currently requesting proposals for the purchase of two 400-passenger high-speed, battery-electric ferries to operate transbay routes connecting Oakland and Alameda to San Francisco.

SF Bay Ferry will launch its naming process for the new REEF ferriess this spring. The final two diesel ferries purchased by the agency, M/V Karl and M/V Zalophus, are on track to join the fleet in 2025.

SF Bay Ferry has now secured roughly $200 million in funding from local, state and federal agencies to implement its REEF Program. This includes state and federal funding for system planning, new battery-electric vessels and shoreside infrastructure.

In addition to the new battery-electric vessels, the REEF Program includes conversion of four diesel 400-passenger ferries to zero-emission technology, terminal electrification across the system, and expansion and electrification of the agency’s Central Bay Operations and Maintenance Facility in Alameda.

In November, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the Port of San Francisco and SF Bay Ferry $55 million to build and electrify the Mission Bay Ferry Landing, electrify the Downtown San Francisco Ferry Terminal and purchase an additional 400-passenger battery-electric ferry.

San Francisco Bay Ferry is a regional public transit agency tasked with developing, operating and expanding ferry service on the San Francisco Bay and with coordinating the water transit response to regional emergencies. The agency operates ferry routes connecting the cities of Alameda, Oakland, Richmond, San Francisco, South San Francisco and Vallejo.