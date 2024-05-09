Stena Line boosts the capacity of two RO/RO freight ferries Written by Nick Blenkey









Two RO/RO freight ferries operated by Sweden’s Stena Line are each to undergo conversions that will increase their capacities by 30%, not through a midbody insertion stretch, but through the addition of an additional cargo deck,

The vessels are the 196 meter long, 2001-built Stena Foreteller, which currently operates on the Belfast-Liverpool route, and the 195.3 meter long 2003-built Stena Forerunner, which currently operates on the Rotterdam=Harwich route.

The conversions will be carried out in China at the China Merchants Jinling (Weihai) Shipyard under a contract signed on behalf of Stena Line by Stena RoRo. As well as the additional cargo deck, the vessels will be given increased thruster capacity and will be prepared for shore power. The conversion for both vessels will be finalised during 2025.

“At Stena RoRo we see the investment of the installations on the Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller as a way to improve services for our fleet customers. We strive to increase cargo capacity while also keeping sustainability in focus. It’s all part of Stena’s identity. Signing the contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard is a step in the right direction” says Per Westling, managing director at Stena RoRo.

In 2023, both freight ferries were decarbonized by measures that included changing propellers and applying silicone paint. The additional cargo deck will further decrease the freight ferries’ carbon intensity index factor and further reduce CO2 emissions per cargo unit.

After the conversion the vessels will be deployed in the Stena Line route network.

”The conversion of the Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller fits with our ambition to reduce our CO2 emissions. In addition to increasing the cargo capacity by 30% on both the Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller, we are also taking this opportunity to invest in onboard shore power. At Stena Line we feel the need to ensure both a sustainable business and a more sustainable environment,” says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO at Stena Line.

Another recent Stena collaboration with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard has been its order for two NewMax hybrid vessels that Stena Line will operate on its Irish Sea routes (see earlier story). Those vessels will be delivered in 2025.