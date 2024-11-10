Washington Maritime Blue support program for startups and entrepreneurs open to new applicants Written by Nick Blenkey









Washington State non-profit Washington Maritime Blue reports that applications are now open for its 2025 Blue Ventures Programs, designed to support startups and entrepreneurs tackling ocean-related challenges.

The Blue Ventures Programs consist of three distinct tracks: the Maritime Blue Innovation Accelerator, the Tacoma Maritime Blue Incubator, and the Seattle Maritime Blue Incubator.

What sets these programs apart, says Washington Maritime Blue, is their connection to the Maritime Blue Cluster: North America’s largest blue economy network. This unique ecosystem enables startups to engage directly with industry mentors and pilot opportunities, accelerating their path to market. Through these connections, participants can rapidly scale their solutions and secure commercial take-off agreements with leading industry partners.

Key Highlights:

$100K Investment: The Maritime Innovation Accelerator includes access to $100,000 in investment to help accelerate growth.

No cost: Both incubators offer a unique opportunity for startups to grow without sacrificing equity or incurring fees.

Free office space: Participants will have access to collaborative office space in Seattle and Tacoma for over a year, fostering a supportive community.

Applications are open now through January 6, 2025, and interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply early. The review process will be rolling, with interviews scheduled throughout January and final decisions to be announced by January 31, 2025.

The Blue Ventures Programs focus on six key areas: maritime decarbonization, renewable ocean energy, sustainable fishing and seafood, healthy and sustainable oceans, ocean and maritime digitalization, and justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.

“We are committed to empowering the next generation of maritime innovators” said Brian Hoffman, director of Blue Ventures at Washington Maritime Blue. “By connecting startups with industry leaders, investors, and mentors, we aim to create a thriving ecosystem that drives sustainability and economic growth in our region.”