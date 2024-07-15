VIDEO: Royal Caribbean hosts maritime decarbonization summit on Utopia of the Seas

In an initiative to accelerate the maritime industry towards its net zero sustainability goals, Royal Caribbean Group recently hosted a three-day maritime decarbonization summit aboard its newest ship, Utopia of the Seas. Joined by over 70 leaders from across the maritime industry, including fuel providers, technology developers, shipbuilders and ship operators, the summit was held in collaboration with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

Discussions held during the maritime decarbonization summit event centered on three critical areas identified as key to achieving net zero emissions within the next 25 years:

Alternative fuel innovation: Participants advocated for the creation of an independent platform to aggregate demand for low-carbon fuels, tailored to specific geographic locations.

Technology advancement: A focal point of su mmit discussions was the need for enhanced collaboration through an independent network or platform. This initiative would enable maritime stakeholders to share vital insights and data gleaned from pilot programs and testing initiatives, fostering innovation across the industry.

Policy development: Recognizing the pivotal role of regulatory frameworks, participants endorsed the development of guiding principles ensuring alignment with industry-wide decarbonization objectives. These principles would then aim to inform critical policy actions at the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts in achieving ambitious sustainability targets.

“The journey towards net zero emissions demands collective problem-solving and innovative thinking. This Summit has set the stage for transformative progress, fostering an environment where we set sail for sustainable seas together,” said Liberty.

“We do not compete on safety, and we need to take the very same ‘all ships rise’ approach with our sustainability efforts,” said Palle Laursen, executive vice president of marine at Royal Caribbean Group. “The road to achieving the cruise industry’s net zero goals is better paved through knowledge-sharing, collective innovation and problem-solving and as one unified voice for policy guidelines and action.”

The outcomes of the decarbonization summit marked another key milestone in Royal Caribbean Group’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship. Last year, the company launched its SEA the Future initiative, outlining its efforts to sustain the planet, energize communities and accelerate innovation – all grounded in its mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly.