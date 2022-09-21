12 Hapag-Lloyd newbuilds will have MacGregor lashing systems

MacGregor reports that it has received an order to deliver container lashing systems for twelve 23,500+ TEU container vessels for Hapag-Lloyd.

The vessels will be built at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea and are scheduled to be delivered to the owner between the second quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Cargo system plays a very important role in the efficient operation of the containership,” says Lutz-Michael Dyck, Hapag-Lloyd’s senior director, strategic asset projects. “Hapag-Lloyd and MacGregor have worked together closely and developed the optimum cargo system for this vessel series to ensure the best cargo efficiency. Placing this order with MacGregor was the first choice for us.”

“Hapag-Lloyd is a highly appreciated and strategic customer for MacGregor” says Magnus Sjöberg, senior vice president, merchant solutions, MacGregor. “Over the years we have worked together closely to find ways to improve the cargo efficiency on existing ships and newbuildings. In this project, we have been collaborating on concept design and cargo system configuration from the very early stages. I am very proud that Hapag-Lloyd trusted us with this order.”