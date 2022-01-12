Coast Guard issues NPR on towing vessel user fees

The Coast Guard has published a notice of proposed rule making (NPR) in the Federal Register relating to an update its user fees for seagoing towing vessels that are 300 gross tons or more and revised user fees for other inspected towing vessels.

The Coast Guard says it is proposing these updates because it is required to establish and maintain a fair fee for its vessel inspection services and to separate the fees for inspection options that involve third-party auditors and surveyors from inspection options that do not involve third parties.

Under this proposed rule, vessels using the Alternate Compliance Program, Streamlined Inspection Program, or the Towing Safety Management System options would pay a lower fee than vessels that use the traditional Coast Guard inspection option.

Read the Federal Register notice