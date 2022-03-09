Jones Walker adds to New Orleans team

Law firm Jones Walker LLP reports that two special counsel attorneys, Alfred “Al” J. Rufty, III and Mallory G. Wynne, have joined its New Orleans office.

Rufty joins the maritime litigation, arbitration, and dispute resolution team and while Wynne joins the commercial transactions team.

“We are proud to welcome Al and Mallory to our New Orleans office. They are great additions to our legal team and will be excellent resources to our clients,” said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

For three decades, Rufty has represented vessel owners and operators, offshore service companies, marine insurers, shipyards, cargo owners, and other industry players. His clients include domestic and foreign companies with interests and operations throughout the U.S. Gulf Coast, in Mexico, and beyond.

Rufty regularly litigates on his clients’ behalf in matters involving maritime casualties — collisions, allisions, personal injury, property damage, and cargo loss — as well as in contractual disputes, often involving vessel charters, shipyard repairs, or marine insurance coverage. He has experience in matters involving the Jones Act, the Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation Act, and other federal laws and regulations. He also regularly advises clients regarding the purchase or sale of vessels, and he is one of an exclusive group of lawyers that has advised international treasure hunters with respect to the identification and recovery of shipwrecks and their cargo.

With almost 10 years of experience as a trial and appellate litigator in federal and state courts in the maritime, oil and gas, and construction sectors, Wynne has a legal background that complements the transactional counsel and guidance she currently provides to clients operating across multiple industries, including maritime, energy, oil and gas, construction, and government contracting.

Wynne regularly advises clients on master service and maintenance agreements; fabrication, transportation, and installation contracts; rig repair and dry-docking agreements; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts. She also reviews and drafts charter party contracts, sales agreements, drilling contracts, vendor supply contracts, and a wide range of joint venture, project teaming, and related alliance agreements.