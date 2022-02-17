Amsterdam takes delivery of hybrid crane vessel

The dredging and floating debris department of Amsterdam’s water utility, Waternet, has taken delivery of a Damen Crane Vessel 1804 WN25 from Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld.

Waternet does more than supply drinking water, it also processes wastewater and maintains water levels in Amsterdam’s waterways.

The 18-meter vessel is equipped to undertake a range of roles including detecting and removing garbage and abandoned derelict boats, as well as towing and pushing barges when required.

Designated the WN25, the crane vessel has been adapted to meet Waternet’s specific requirements. Its hull shape has been modified to reduce the suction effect when sailing close to the side of a channel and through bridges. To minimize emissions, it has a hybrid propulsion system with lithium ion batteries installed in a dedicated air-conditioned section of the vessel, charged by an EU Stage 5 certificated engine. With a capacity of 138 kWh the batteries give the vessel a maximum speed of 8 knots and a range of 3.5 hours at 6.5 knots, plus a bollard pull of 2.1 tonnes.

In addition, the wheelhouse has been redesigned, allowing it to be lowered in order to minimize the air draft and both it and the accommodation are also air-conditioned.

“While Waternet was already an existing customer of Damen Shipyards, having bought some Damen patrol vessels over the years, this latest contract was awarded to us via a European tender process that pitched our proposal against those from other leading shipbuilders,” said Jeroen van Woerkum, commercial manager at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld. “We were of course delighted with the outcome.”