MARAD and SOCP in new agreement on SASH zero tolerance

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has entered into a new cooperative agreement with the Ship Operations Cooperative Program (SOCP) to develop and update resources that promote zero tolerance of sexual assault and sexual harassment (SASH) in the U.S. Merchant Marine industry.

The agreement aims to collaboratively develop best industry practices for promoting a safe and inclusive culture in the maritime industry.

SOCP non-members are welcome to join the working group and help address issues affecting SASH prevention and response in the U.S. Merchant Marine. Items needing diverse industry input include, but are not limited to developing and updating training resources to align with MARAD’s Every Mariner Builds a Respectful Culture (EMBARC) Standards and any subsequent legislative provisions in this area, providing support to survivors, and strengthening a culture of respect.

The SOCP is a non-profit organization comprised of maritime industry companies and professionals established to improve the safety, productivity, efficiency, security, and environmental performance of U.S. vessel operations. Its members include U.S. ship owners and operators, maritime unions, academies, training institutions, government agencies, and other stakeholders who provide their maritime industry expertise and guidance to promote and create solutions to industry challenges.