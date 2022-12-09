LISCR names Jason Boyle vice president of fleet performance Written by Nick Blenkey









The Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) has hired Commander Jason Boyle, USCG, Ret., as vice president of fleet performance, based at its Dulles, Va., headquarters

Boyle recently retired after 20 years in the Coast Guard where his most recent role was as Chief, Port State Control division at USCG Headquarters. In this role, he was in charge of directing and implementing safety, security, environmental and cybersecurity policy for the Coast Guard’s Port State Control program and engaged international stakeholders via the International Maritime Organization.

“Bringing Jason aboard to join our industry leading fleet performance and prevention team is a huge addition for the registry and will be a major value-add for our clients,” said LISCR CEO Alfonso Castillero. “Jason brings the best industry experience when it comes to Port State Control issues. This will continue to support our efforts as a Qualship 21 flag, as well as continue our strong White-List positions in the Tokyo and Paris MOU. I am confident that by having Jason on the team, the Liberian flagged fleet will enjoy even more direct support when it comes to vessel safety and compliance.”

Prior to serving as Chief, Port State Control, in Washington, D.C., Boyle served at USCG Sector New Orleans where he was the Chief, Inspection Division and oversaw inspections on U.S. and foreign-flagged vessels for 200 miles of the Mississippi River. Previous assignments also included Port State Control and Marine Safety positions in Alaska, Washington State, and New Jersey.

A native of Pensacola, Fla., Boyle graduated from the Coast Guard Academy with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. He also holds an MBA from Trident University.