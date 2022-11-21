Why you should use synthetic lubricants for inland and coastal vessel operations

Synthetic lubricants offer vessel operators a number of benefits, including enhanced equipment cleanliness, reduced component wear, extended oil drain intervals and a wide temperature operating range. Together, they can improve equipment reliability, extend engine overhauls and reduce maintenance-related downtime.

These benefits were amply demonstrated during the inspection of a Cummins KTA38 marine diesel engine, one of two main engines on a U.S. inland waterways vessel. The engine had accumulated 21,782 running hours over nine years with an initial fill of Mobilgard™ 1 HSD1.

ExxonMobil engineers evaluated the cleanliness of the engine using the Coordinating Research Council (CRC) method as per Deposit Rating Manual 20. This rates component sludge contamination on a scale from one to 10, with 10 indicating a complete absence of deposit build-up. After nearly a decade of use, the oil had delivered exceptional results across a range of test areas, including:

Engine component cleanliness rating: 9.80

Sump rating: 9.66

Front of the engine block rating: 9.80

Valve covers rating: 9.95

There was also a significant lack of damage on common wear components, such as piston skirts, piston wrist pins, cylinderliners, crankshaft and gears. Results indicated that the engine could have continued to efficiently operate for even longer, due to the extremely high levels of cleanliness and low levels of wear2.

Extended oil drain intervals

Oil drain intervals for the Cummins engine were also safely extended to 3,000 hours – more than 10 times longer than the engine builder’s recommendation—while maintaining Cummins’ suggested filter change intervals.

This helped reduce operating costs by minimising lubricant consumption, which in turn reduced the environmental impact of waste oil disposal. Additionally, oil drain extension can help to promote productivity and safety by cutting down on human-machine interactions (HMI) and equipment downtime.

Cummins Marine also confirmed a switch from Mobil Delvac™ 1300 Super, a synthetic blend diesel engine oil, to Mobilgard 1 HSD can result in an increase in fuel efficiency.

The value of used oil analysis

ExxonMobil’s Mobil ServSM Lubricant Analysis was used to monitor the health of the Cummins KTA38 marine diesel engine throughout its operation. The service provides operators with reports on the condition of equipment and lubricants with tailored recommendations and data trends designed to assist maintenance schedules. Mobil Serv Lubricant Analysis also offers mobile access, enabling operators to view data wherever and whenever needed, allowing for real-time updates of sample processing and results.

Keeping pace with evolving marine regulations

Changing marine regulations are likely to have an impact on fuel formulations, which in turn will drive the need for new, high performance engine oils. ExxonMobil is therefore transferring its Delvac™ oils over into its trusted MobilGard™ family for marine customer ahead of likely reformulations. The aim is to help ensure that vessel operators remain compliant without compromising engine operation or protection.

To find out how ExxonMobil can help your operation, visit: https://www.exxonmobil.com/en/marine/marine-industry/sectors/inland-and-coastal

1 Previously branded Mobil Delvac™ 1 ESP 5W-40.

2 Based on the experience of a single customer. Actual results can vary depending upon the type of equipment used and its maintenance, operating conditions and environment, and any prior lubricant used.