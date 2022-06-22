VLS Environmental acquires Plaquemine Point Shipyard

VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC reports that it has acquired Plaquemine Point Shipyard (PPSY). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Plaquemine, Louisiana, PPSY is located just outside of Baton Rouge and provides full-service barge cleaning and repair along the Mississippi River. PPSY will operate within the VLS Marine Services division.

Wade Grundmeyer, VLS regional vice president for Southeast Louisiana, will run the business reporting to Eddie Van Huis, VLS vice president of marine services.

“We are excited to expand our specialty cleaning and repair services with the acquisition of Plaquemine Point Shipyard,” said VLS CEO John Magee.”We are excited to utilize our combined strengths to continue providing high quality service to our customers in the region.”

“PPSY is a strategic acquisition that expands the geographic offering of our Marine Services business. VLS Marine has established itself as a leader along the Intracoastal Waterway, and we are excited to build upon that success with a location along the Mississippi River,” said Van Huis.

VLS Marine Services’ barge cleaning and repair facilities provide services for a wide variety of chemical solvents and downstream petroleum products.

In addition to Plaquemine Point, VLC Marine has two facilities in Port Arthur, Texas, and two in Sulphur, La.