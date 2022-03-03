VIDEO: CMT expands bulk cargo handling ops to Corpus Christi

Mobile, Ala., headquartered Cooper Marine & Timberlands (CMT) reports that it has expanded its bulk cargo handling operations to the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas. Initial cargo handling operations began in the fall of 2021 and have now begun in earnest.

“For 117 years, our family has aligned our company’s continued expansion with the growing needs of our customers,” said Angus R. Cooper III, president of CMT parent Cooper/T. Smith. “Our expansion into the Port of Corpus Christi is a continuation of our centuries-old promise to fully satisfy our customers’ needs and exceed their expectations, wherever in the world that may take us.”

“There is no distance that our team won’t go in order to meet the growing needs of our customers,” said James Fowler, Managing Director for Marine and Stevedoring Operations, Cooper Marine & Timberlands. “Our stevedoring team is comprised of the industry’s most experienced and dynamic team and we’re excited to expand our customer-centric bulk cargo handling services to the great state of Texas and Port of Corpus Christi.”

BULK DOCK 1 TERMINAL

Utilizing the port’s Bulk Dock 1 terminal, CMT is capable of discharging coal, iron ores and other dry bulk commodities to and from ocean going vessels, inland barges, railcars, and/or trucks. The terminal can also be used to load ocean going vessels when special handling is required or on-premises temporary cargo storage is required.

The terminal is equipped with a gantry-mounted Liebherr LHM 550 crane for the efficient handling of a wide variety of cargo.

With a 38-foot draft, Bulk Dock 1 is capable of receiving Panamax vessels and is served by three Class 1 railroads (BNSF, Kansas City Southern, and Union Pacific), a short line operated by Genesee and Wyoming, Inc., and is located adjacent to connecting highways Interstate 37 and Highway 181.