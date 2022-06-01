Vane Brothers fleet achieves 100% Subchapter M goal

Baltimore, Md., headquartered Vane Brothers reports that 100 percent of its tugboats have earned a valid Certificate of Inspection (COI) as part of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Subchapter M program, that sets federally regulated safety standards for “inspected towing vessels.”

All applicable vessels are required to earn a valid COI by July.

“Vane Brothers appreciates the importance of safety to the company, our crews, and our customers,” says Vane Brothers president C. Duff Hughes. “Our goal is zero spills and zero incidents, and we have the tremendous personnel and equipment to help us achieve that high standard.”

The tug Long Island, which was inspected by Coast Guard personnel outside Vane Brothers’ Baltimore headquarters on May 26, became the last of Vane’s 49 towing vessels to become certified. In April 2018, the Vane Brothers articulated tug/barge (AT/B) tug Brandywine was the first Vane vessel to receive its COI. At that time, Vane was recognized as the first American Waterways Operators (AWO) member company to earn a COI.

“Vane Brothers has long made safety training a priority,” says Captain Rick Iuliucci, Vane Brothers vice president, operations. “Our vessel crews and other personnel are constantly making ready for multiple inspections, audits and vettings throughout the year as part of normal business practices. The expertise of our mariners and shore-side staff positioned us well for meeting and exceeding federal Subchapter M goals.”