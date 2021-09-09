USCG lifts Lower Mississippi “daylight only” deep-draft vessel restriction

USCG lifts Lower Mississippi “daylight only” deep-draft vessel restrictionWritten by Nick Blenkey
The Coast Guard captain-of-the-port, New Orleans, Capt. Will Watson, has lifted daylight transit only restrictions for deep-draft vessels operating south of Mile 203 on the Lower Mississippi River.
The change was announced in a Marine Safety Information Bulletin issued yesterday.
All other restrictions outlined in an earlier COPT order remain in place.
Categories: Coastal, Inland, Inland and Coastal, News