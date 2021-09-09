USCG continues to support post-Ida recovery efforts

Hurricane Ida left a trail of submerged and grounded vessels behind it and the Coast Guard reports that it continues to respond to impacts to waterways and to assess the environmental threats across Southeast Louisiana.

In partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) the Coast Guard is continuing efforts to re-open waterways impacted by Hurricane Ida in the areas of Bayou Lafourche, Houma Navigation Canal and portions of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Obstructions to the affected waterways are being identified and removed to restore the area to pre-storm conditions.

To date, 25 obstructions comprised primarily of fishing vessels, crew vessels, and offshore supply vessels have been identified in the Bayou Lafourche channel. Additionally, 30 submerged targets have been identified in the Houma Navigation Canal. Fifteen of those targets in the Houma Navigation Canal have been cleared or removed.

The Coast Guard also continues to receive and investigate all reports made to the National Response Center (NRC).

Coast Guard crews are working to identify and prioritize threats to the environment and navigable waterways through overflights and surface inspections of areas impacted by the storm.

The Coast Guard is working closely with the State of Louisiana, Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Environmental Quality, to respond to reports of pollution.

To date, the Coast Guard has currently assessed 1,539 reports of pollution. Of the 1,539 reports, there are:

694 reports that have been closed or transferred to appropriate jurisdictions,

197 reports where the reports were unverified as there was no remaining evidence of pollution on-site,

564 reports where the Coast Guard is actively supervising the mitigation efforts that are being carried out by responsible parties,

84 reports that are under investigation by the Coast Guard.

Anyone who sees pollution is encouraged to contact the NRC at 1-800-424-8802.

Port conditions change based on weather forecasts, and current port conditions can be viewed on the following Coast Guard homeport webpages:



