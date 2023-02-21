TTB 2023: Panel will focus on women in maritime challenges and successes Written by Heather Ervin









Recognizing women in maritime has been a part of Marine Log’s TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges) event for the last few years, and TTB 2023 will be no exception. On March 8, a panel of women from the tug and towboat sector will be moderated by Kasey Eckstein, founder and executive director of Women in Maritime Operations (WIMOs) and the president of Eckstein Trade & Transport—a woman-owned and operated freight brokerage and recruitment agency that specializes in female placement services within the maritime industry.

In addition to Eckstein, Mary McCarthy, director of sustainability and corporate responsibility for Moran Towing; Taylor Dickerson, senior director-project management office & ESG leader for Kirby Corporation; and Capt. Joy Manthey, a long-time towboat captain who currently works for American Queen Voyages, join the panel.

The panelists will discuss the challenges and successes of being a woman in the tug, towboat and barge industry, along with how to better recruit and retain women in the workplace.

Eckstein and McCarthy are both former Marine Log Top Women in Maritime awardees.

“TTB is an opportunity to participate in a dialogue with the entire tug, towboat and barge industry’s leadership on key strategic challenges, issues, trends, lessons learned, and new project and technological developments,” says Marine Log Editor-in-Chief Heather Ervin. “We are excited to return to Mobile after a successful TTB 2022 there last year.”

Registration is open for the only event dedicated exclusively to the tug, towboat and barge segments of the maritime transportation industry. More information, including the tour and keynote speaker, will be announced this year.

For information on TTB 2023 sponsorship opportunities, contact David Harkey at 212.620.7223 (office) or 973.563.0109 (cell) or [email protected].

