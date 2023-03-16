Successful TTB 2023 sees largest attendance to date

Attendance at TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges) conference exceeded expectations for the third year in a row—especially for vessel owners and operators, C-level executives, and shipyards. This year, nearly 300 people gathered to listen to insightful presentations and for networking opportunities.

The theme of the event this year was “Making the green transition work.”

The U.S. tugboat, towboat and barge industry may already be the safest, most environmentally friendly, and most economical mode of freight transportation, but it is faced with the challenge of making a transition to a low-carbon future.

TTB keynote speaker David Cummins

These were some of the issues on the agenda March 7 and 8 at Marine Log’s TTB —Tugs, Towboats & Barges in Mobile, Ala.

Presenters focus on green issues

TTB 2023 began with a keynote presentation by David Cummins, executive director and president of Blue Sky Maritime Coalition.

Other topics included embracing the technology shift toward zero emissions, updates on the Hydrogen One towboat and the HyZet tug project; a panel of vessel owners, operators and TPOs on subchapter M; ammonia-powered barges on inland waterways, a panel on women’s issues in the TTB marketplace, and more.

Top Women in Maritime

Prior to the women’s panel discussion, which was well received during the event, a video (below) montage of some of Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime 2022 honorees was presented on International Women’s Day.

“This year’s TTB was simply outstanding,” says Gary Lynch, publisher of Marine Log. “With a record number of attendees and sponsors and a tremendous program and speaker lineup, we delivered quality education and a high level of engagement for everyone at the event.”

“I am excited to see how TTB and other Marine Log events evolve as we continue to take our events for the maritime industry to the next level by bringing industry voices and leaders in one room for two days to go over topics that are important to business managers, owners and operators in this industry,” says Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log. “We want the industry to be involved in our programming and networking ideas since this event is truly for them.”

TTB Panel: Women in the TTB Markeplace (moderated by Kasey Eckstein)

TTB had a robust list of sponsors this year, including:

TTB had a robust list of sponsors this year

TTB 2024 will return to Mobile next March 6-7, with more details to be unveiled later this summer. Marine Log will host two other maritime industry events this year: Ship Repair USA, taking place June 20-21 in New Orleans; and FERRIES 2023, taking place November 14-15 in the greater NYC area in mid-November.

To submit presentation or panel topic ideas for any Marine Log event, please send an email to Heather Ervin at [email protected] For inquiries on sponsorships, contact David Harkey at [email protected]