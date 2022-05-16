Rose Point partnership with ioCurrents promises to deliver fuel savings Written by Nick Blenkey









U.S. inland waterways operators will soon be better able to optimize their fuel consumption using technology based on AI and machine learning.

Redmond, Wash., based Rose Point Navigation Systems, a leading provider of navigation solutions for inland waterways vessel operators, has formed a strategic partnership with Kirkland, Wash., based data analytics specialist ioCurrents.

Combining ioCurrents’ data analytics insights on fuel consumption and the Rose Point software will give professional mariners and fleet operators a complete overview of how they can navigate safely and cost effectively.

“Forming a partnership with Rose Point will help U.S. mariners make efficiency savings in their journey planning and optimize their fuel consumption,” says Jon Best, director of business development for ioCurrents. “In effect they will getting situational awareness with Rose Point’s excellent uncluttered navigation displays and controls coupled with ioCurrents up to the minute live fuel burns and fuel flow data which will not only help them make decisions to reduce fuel consumption but will also reduce emissions and have a positive impact on their bottom line.”

ioCurrents’ proprietary data analytics platform, MarineInsight enables ship operators to make informed decisions based on live data outputs. The company specializes in data analysis using AI and machine based learning to output real-time fact based insights. This helps improve decision making with the ultimate goal of achieving operational efficiencies for fleets.

With every subscription to ioCurrents’ MarineInsight platform, ioCurrents will help supplement the additional subscription to Rose Point’s Fleet Services allowing users to benefit from both services at a reduced overall cost.