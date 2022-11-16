Tindall-Schlicht named new Seaway Development Corporation Administrator

Adam Tindall-Schlicht, until recently port director at the Port of Milwaukee, has been named as the eleventh Administrator of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLS). The GLS is responsible for the operations and maintenance of the U.S. portion of the St. Lawrence Seaway between Montréal and Lake Erie.

“We are delighted that Adam Tindall-Schlicht has taken the helm as Administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, advancing its mission to keep goods flowing along one of our most important waterways,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Adam’s expertise and distinguished career, including most recently as the Director of the Port of Milwaukee, will serve him well as he works to help strengthen our waterborne supply chains and our Great Lakes economies.”

“We are pleased to welcome Adam Tindall-Schlicht to the Department as the new Administrator of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation,” said GLS Acting Deputy Administrator Jeffrey Scharf. “He brings years of experience and service to the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System. He is well versed in the issues of maritime commerce and will be an innovative leader of the GLS.”

Following his earlier tenure at GLS as its Great Lakes Regional Representative, Tindall-Schlicht was appointed the director of the Port Milwaukee in May 2018.In that role. he oversaw and directed the port’s multimodal, commercial, and passenger operations, which generate over $100 million in local economic activity annually, and is responsible for administration of Foreign Trade Zone No. 41. In addition to his responsibilities as port director, Tindall-Schlicht was appointed by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers as both a Commissioner of the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC) in 2020 and a member of the Board of Directors of the Great Lakes Protection Fund in 2022.

“I want to thank President Biden for appointing me to this key position at the U.S. Department of Transportation,” said Tindall-Schlicht. “I look forward to continuing my role in public service as the Administrator of the GLS. I fully appreciate the importance of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System not only to international commerce and to our national transportation system, but to the economic vitality of the Great Lakes region.”

A native of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Tindall-Schlicht holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in public administration from American University in Washington, D.C. He has worked and volunteered abroad extensively, including in Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Kenya, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and the U.K.