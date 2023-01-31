Port of LA issues cruise terminal RFP

The Port of Los Angeles is inviting comments on a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) for the future development of a new Outer Harbor Cruise Terminal and redevelopment of the existing World Cruise Center on the LA waterfront.

“This cruise development initiative is critical to our business, our community and the LA Waterfront, and we want to make sure it’s done right,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Each cruise ship that calls the Port of Los Angeles generates more than $1 million into the local economy, so it’s important that we maximize our opportunities to bring more visitors and revenue into the community.”

The port is already experiencing a post-COVID cruise industry rebound, with 229 cruise ship calls in 2022, the most since 2008. Calls are expected to rise to an estimated 250 by 2026 and include larger ships carrying more passengers.

The RFP scope includes development, redevelopment and management of all cruise operations at the port. The planned project will entail development of a new Outer Harbor Cruise Terminal at Berths 45-51, a site that offers panoramic views of the coastline and Catalina Island. It consists of 13 acres of backland, two existing wharves and 14 acres of associated off-site parking. A new Environmental Impact Report (EIR) may be required as part of the Outer Harbor Terminal development process.

The RFP scope also covers redevelopment of the existing Los Angeles World Cruise Center, also called the Inner Harbor Cruise Terminal. Located at Berths 87-93, it consists of 22 acres, two existing cruise berths, two existing terminal buildings and a baggage handling structure.

“Issuing a draft RFP for input allows us to leverage the expertise and creativity of prospective proposers, as well as get important feedback from businesses, the local community and public,” said Michael Galvin, Director of Waterfront and Commercial Real Estate at the Port of Los Angeles. “This collaborative approach gives us the best opportunity for success.”

View the draft RFP HERE