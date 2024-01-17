Plaquemines Port and APM Terminals have plans for major new container terminal

Back in May 2021 Louisiana’s Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District (Plaquemines Port) reported that it had reached an agreement to work together with the Maersk Group’s port operations unit, APM Terminals, to discuss the future design of the port. Now it has inked a letter of intent with APM Terminals to build a state-of-the-art container terminal on the West Bank of Plaquemines Parish, La., United States.

APM Terminals is one of the largest terminal operators in the world and currently operates four container terminals in the U.S and 62 globally.

“APM Terminals is a world leader in container terminal operations,” commented Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry. “This major commitment shows the market’s tremendous confidence in Louisiana as the home of vibrant, growing port activity. Today’s announcement is a direct investment into the businesses and industries that have built Louisiana, and I look forward to the major impact our ports will continue to have on job growth and the economy here in our state.”

The new terminal holds significant potential to enable new business west of the Mississippi River, allowing for new markets of import and export cargos while continuing to grow the various existing Louisiana markets. It will be the port closest to the mouth of the river (3 hours longer round trip to nearest proposed terminal); with the widest ship turning radius.

Plaquemines Port will lease the land to APM Terminals under a 30-year agreement with extension options. APM Terminals estimates the initial investment in terminal infrastructure will be approximately $500 million, which will be privately funded.

The initial phase will encompass 200 acres, on-dock rail, and a berth capable of handling the largest ships now traversing the expanded Panama Canal (14,000 TEU).

There will be options to expand the site up to 900 acres for terminal expansion and complementary logistics activities.

POTENTIAL NEW BIG SHIP GATEWAY

“In time, this greenfield site has all the potential to evolve into one of the big ship gateways into the U.S.,” said Wim Lagaay, APM Terminals’ senior investment advisor to the CEO. “This venture allows us to build from the ground up, integrating cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices to create a modern logistics hub that lifts standards of safety, efficiency, and productivity. Our collaboration with the Plaquemines Port and local stakeholders is key to developing a facility that sets new industry standards and serves as a boon to the economic vitality of the region.”

“This will truly make Plaquemines ‘The Louisiana Gateway Port,’” said Charles D. Tillotson, executive director of the Plaquemines Port. “The geographic and strategic advantages are overwhelming.”