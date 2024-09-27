Michael A. Thomas is new chair of Port NOLA Board of Commissioners

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry recently appointed Michael A. Thomas as chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) for a five-year term. Thomas will also chair the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Commission, succeeding Joseph F. Toomy, whose term ended on Aug. 15, 2024.

Thomas, appointed on Sept. 20, 2024, aims to drive growth for Port NOLA and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. He brings maritime legal experience, having represented marine service companies and a Mississippi River pilots association.

“I am honored to join the esteemed Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad,” said Thomas. “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow commissioners, as well as with the dedicated Port and Belt staff, to continue driving Port NOLA’s momentum as a key player in the global supply chain and a vital economic engine for the region and the state. The potential growth of the Port of New Orleans and the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad over the next few years may be the largest in their history and I am looking forward to working with our team along with local, state, and federal leaders to help both entities reach their full potential.”

Thomas is a native of Morgan City, Louisiana. He attended Louisiana State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree with concentration in political science in 1995 and then a Juris Doctor in 2000.

The Port NOLA and NOPB boards consist of seven unpaid members appointed by the governor, serving staggered five-year terms. The board reflects Port NOLA’s three-parish jurisdiction with representatives from Jefferson, Orleans, and St. Bernard parishes.