McCarthy starts work on $57.3 million Texas port project

McCarthy Building Companies has started work on Phase 2 of the Main Street Terminal 1 project at the Port of Beaumont in Texas.

This follows approval by the port’s Board of Commissioners of McCarthy’s $57.3 million construction bid for the project, which is aimed at increasing the port’s general cargo handling capacity by more than 15%.

The project includes demolition of a failed dock structure and construction of a new state-of-the-art general cargo dock.

The Main Street Terminal is the main dock for the Port of Beaumont, whose central location makes it the number one strategic military port in the country. The original dock collapsed in 2012, thus McCarthy must first safely demolish the entire dock in water that has zero visibility.

With portions of the dock still standing, says McCarthy, it is critical to remove everything off the floor before installing the new dock in the old dock’s footprint, as any underwater obstructions could hinder pile driving installation.

Rendering of completed project.

The new dock will be 1,200 feet long and 130 feet wide, with a larger section in the middle measuring 152 feet wide. Its construction will consist of concrete piles, cast-in-place concrete caps and beams, pre-case concrete deck panels, and a concrete topping slab. McCarthy is self-performing all concrete and pile installation, as well as utility installation including water, and sewer.

The Main Street Terminal 1 project, funded in part by 2017 General Obligation Bonds, a 2019 U.S. DOT BUILD grant, and port revenues, is expected to be complete by June 2024.

“This project has been a labor of love. With more than ten years invested in engineering the project, optimizing the design, securing grants, and gaining final approvals, it’s incredibly rewarding to see it move forward,” said port director Chris Fisher “With the additional capacity, we will be able to more fully serve existing customers and welcome new customers.”

With an opportunity for a complete redesign of the terminal, sustainability and resiliency were priorities.

Elements that will provide for more sustainable and resilient infrastructure include:

use of concrete piles that provide a corrosion-resistant foundation for extended design life and resiliency;

a final concrete topping slab that will be constructed using synthetic concrete reinforcing fibers, as opposed to traditional welded steel wire mesh. This reinforcing material will provide a corrosion-proof surface, which will slow deterioration; and

a new fender system that includes an energy-absorbing component to reduce loads on the dock.

“This project represents an evolution in marine construction, as evidenced by the Port’s existing wharves,” said the port’s director of engineering, Brandon Bergeron. “Since the port is over 100 years old, we have docks constructed of timber, steel, and concrete, and this project represents the most up-to-date, state-of-the-art advancements in marine engineering design and construction techniques. The Main Street Terminal I project is ushering the port into a new era of development.”

“We are pleased to work alongside the Port of Beaumont to build an important piece of infrastructure that will have positive economic and community impacts,” said Robert Wood, project manager for McCarthy. “Our lengthy history of working with ports, along with our ability to self-perform work, provides us a great basis for successful, on-time completion for challenging projects like this.”

The Main Street Terminal 1 project is the largest of the 20 projects on the Port’s 2022 Capital Improvement Program. By third quarter 2022, it is anticipated that more than $100 million in new projects will be underway, including three new docks and a new rail interchange track.