New cutter suction dredge joins Callan Marine fleet

Callan Marine staff, crew, and guests gathered today to watch the dockside launch of the dredging and marine construction contractor’s newest fleet asset, the 18-inch cutter suction dredge (CSD) General Marshall from the company’s headquarters in Galveston, Texas.

The 194-feet long and 41-feet wide General Marshall was built by DSC Dredge LLC, with construction beginning at Poplarville, Miss., and completing at Reserve, La. The dredge was assembled and launched at the Kennedy Shipyard in Galveston, Texas.

With an 18-inch suction and discharge diameter, the General Marshall is equipped with a total of 3,005 horsepower and features advanced production automation and monitoring systems.

“This is the seventh dredge to join the Callan Marine fleet, with the General Arnold on the horizon,” said John Sullivan, CEO and managing principal of Callan Marine. “Our commitment to the dredging industry continues to grow and by expanding our fleet assets, we stand ready to respond to the needs of our coastal waterways.”

The General Marshall will join the ranks of Callan Marine’s other dredges: the 32-inch General MacArthur, the 28-inch General Bradley, the 18-inch General Pershing, the 16-inch General Patton, the 12-inch General Eisenhower, and the 8-inch General Swing. The 32-inch CSD General Arnold is slated for launch in second quarter 2023.