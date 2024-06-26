McAllister Towing announces departure of Eric McAllister

Eric McAllister. (Credit: LinkedIn)

McAllister Towing today announced that Eric McAllister, officer, director and shareholder of the company, is leaving to pursue various other opportunities.

“I want to thank Eric for all of his contributions to the company during his many years here,” said Buckley McAllister, the McAllister‘s President Brian Buckley McAllister. “Eric has been an integral part of the team here. We wish him the best of luck in his upcoming endeavors.”

Eric said, “I leave confident in McAllister’s future and have been very gratified in all of my work in my family’s business. The company has a rich history and a bright future. I look forward to watching the company continue to grow and evolve.”

McAllister Towing operates a fleet of more than 60 tugboats, crew boats, and barges in 13 locations along the U.S. East Coast from Eastport, Maine, to San Juan, P.R. The fleet includes 38 Z-Drive/tractor tugs and 20-plus vessels involved in coastal towing with more than a combined 270,000 H.P. In each port, McAllister is engaged in ship docking (servicing more than 1,000 steamship companies), general harbor towing, coastal towing, wind farm support, and bulk transportation. The company is currently building two new tractor tugs at Washburn & Doughty, which will add more than 13,000 hp. to its fleet. These assets and its teams ensure that it continues the McAllister family tradition of being an innovative force in marine transportation.