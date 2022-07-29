ISS and Zeeboat aim to develop a pipeline of maritime decarbonization projects

Houston-headquartered Industrial Service Solutions (ISS), which is currently soliciting U.S. shipyards for the construction of up to four fully-electric towboat hulls, says it has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with New York City based Zeeboat, LLC.

The aim is to develop a pipeline of maritime decarbonization projects for design and implementation of fully electric and hybrid diesel-electric powered vessels and port electrification.

ISS will serve as general contractor for the projects and provide the necessary design, engineering, procurement and construction management services and the manufacturing, technology and supply chain solutions. Zeeboat will be responsible for project finance and development.

The towboats for which ISS is currently soliciting shipyard proposals are being built for Zeeboat, which plans to charter them for operation at U.S ports to transit containers on barges between terminals.

Vancouver, B.C., based Shift Clean Energy will deliver the battery energy storage systems used in the electric towboat project. ISS is Shift Clean Energy’s sole channel partner for the United States.

“Meeting carbon-reduction targets requires a comprehensive approach, targeting each element of the maritime ecosystem,” said ISS CEO Wade Stockstill. “Partnering with Zeeboat enables ISS to bring electrification to vessels, ports, and ultimately the complete marine transportation segment.”

“Zeeboat is excited and appreciative of the opportunity to work closely and strategically with ISS,” said Zeeboat CEO Jonathan Braun. “We look forward to a long, productive relationship that will benefit both companies and the communities we hope to serve.”