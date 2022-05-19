ISS issues RFP for construction of North America’s first zero-emissions towboats Written by Nick Blenkey









Houston-headquartered Industrial Service Solutions (ISS) is pushing ahead with its plans, which we reported in December last year, to see the first fully-electric towboats built in North America available for charter in 2025.

Today, ISS said that it is soliciting proposals from U.S. shipyards for the construction of up to four fully-electric towboat hulls, the first zero-emissions towboats to serve North American waters.

The vessels’ bespoke design eliminates diesel engines onboard the vessel, with 100% of power supplied by high-density battery cells.

The towboats will be constructed for New York-based Zeeboat, LLC, which plans to charter the vessels for operation in U.S. waters beginning in 2025. The objective of Zeeboat and ISS is to enable greener transit, first with a zero-emissions towboat solution, followed by joint development of electrification technologies to further reduce the carbon footprint of ports and harbors.

The fully-electric vessel is based on a proven 95 foot x 34 foot towboat hull design. This hull shape was developed using advanced fluid dynamic calculations and backup up by vessels in service. The design has been proven to increase water flow to the propeller and increase overall efficiency of the barge/towboat combination by more than 10 percent over traditional inland towboat designs.

Shift Clean Energy will deliver the battery energy storage systems pivotal to the emissions-reduction goals of the project.

“Moving carbon-intensive processes, like shipping and port management, to electric power sources is a critical step to meeting net-zero emissions targets,” said Wade Stockstill, CEO of Industrial Service Solutions. “Our electrification technologies and track record dovetail neatly with innovations from partners like Shift Clean Energy, enabling ISS to deliver turnkey solutions to some of today’s biggest green energy challenges.”