Two CC Industries towing companies to be integrated

Devall Towing and Southern Towing Company (STC) are to fully integrate their operations and management in 2023 under the name Southern Devall.

Memphis, Tenn., based Southern Towing is a portfolio company of CC Industries, the Chicago-based management company for the Crown family’s privately held companies, and acquired Sulphur, La., based Devall Towing in 2021.

The combination of Devall’s coastal operations network with Southern Towing’s upriver capabilities will enable the newly combined company to provide integrated marine transportation solutions across the U.S. inland and coastal waterways system.

Southern Devall, which will be headquartered in Sulphur, La., will bring together more than 120 years of experience backed by 230 barges, 70 towboats, and the expertise of 700 employees to safely transport the nation’s chemicals and fertilizers along all 12,000 miles of navigable waterways.

“We are excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Kenny Devall who will lead the new company as CEO. “Both Southern and Devall were established as family-owned companies that share the same core values and vision. We look forward to building on that foundation as we invest in and grow the new company.”

Devall has two industry subsidiaries: Devall Fleeting, which operates multiple fleeting locations in Louisiana and Texas; and Devall Diesel Services, a factory dealership & service center for diesel engines.

Southern was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN. Southern is one of the nation’s largest carriers of liquid fertilizers.

Integration activities are expected to conclude in the second half of 2023.