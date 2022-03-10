TT Barge sells two barge service facilities to James Marine Written by Heather Ervin









Last month, the James Marine group of companies purchased TT Barge Cleaning Mile 183 LLC and TT Barge Services Mile 237 LLC from TT Barge Service, Donaldsonville, La.

“TT 183 and TT 237 are in good hands with James Marine,” says Jeff James, president of James Marine Inc. “I am looking forward to the experiences we will enjoy in growing TT 183 and TT 237 into the James family.

“This addition enhances our ability to extend to James Marine’s vessel services to include tank barge cleaning and gas-freeing for all of our customers. We look forward to working with TT 183 and 237 to service its existing customers while, hopefully, helping to grow the customer base along the way.

“While the James Marine companies currently offer quality maintenance and repair of all commercial vessels, bringing TT 237 and TT 183 into the James family of companies gives us a proven process for barge cleaning that is among the best in the business and helps James Marine establish a firm base for further growth of our repair and related services throughout the Gulf region of the inland waterways.”

TT Barge Service

Mark Toepfer, whose father founded TT Barge Service in 1976, will continue to manage both facilities to ensure that TT Barge continues to operate smoothly and efficiently and maintain the same high-quality and environmentally conscious standards demanded by its customers.

“We believe that many synergies exist between James Marine’s areas of expertise in shipyard repairs and that of the TT facilities at 183 and 237,” says Toepfer. “Our goal is to highlight and expand these synergies so that the result is even better service to our shared customers and the entire industry.”

TT Barge Cleaning Mile 183 was founded in Donaldsonville in 1989, while TT Barge Services Mile 237 began operating in 2001.