Oklahoma port rebrands as Port Muskogee

The Muskogee City-County Port Authority, the principal organization responsible for port operations and economic development in Muskogee, Oklahoma, has launched a new website and new brand name – Port Muskogee

The rebranding effort is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to attract global business operations to Muskogee and reflects an expanded footprint of industry services offered to the region’s business community.

The brand campaign is comprised of a new website, a suite of logos, and marketing collateral at PortMuskogee.com, and is designed to build on the economic momentum that established Muskogee as a top 5 county in Oklahoma for capital investment in 2022.

This initiative comes as the port authority executes a $58 million investment in infrastructure improvements and expands its industry offerings.

Port Muskogee offers workforce development and talent solutions and recently launched an innovative local initiative aimed at employee retention and recruitment that includes making a $10,000 incentive available to talent who will move to Muskogee and purchase a home. Port Muskogee has a longstanding relationship with the City of Muskogee, Muskogee County and the City of Muskogee Foundation to foster economic development opportunities to move the community forward.

“In the competitive world of economic development, how you tell your community’s story matters. We know that Muskogee’s location and business climate offers companies the right ingredients for success and this brand realignment will help us share that story like never before,” port director Kimbra Scott said. “The more we can educate industries on the benefits of investing in our community, the more we’re helping our economy and people thrive. This new website is an exciting resource to help us carry out that mission.”

The marketing campaign, produced by Civitas Agency in Nashville, was filmed at multiple locations in Muskogee this past summer and features participation from area employers including Acme Engineering, ProForm, Griffin Food, and Trafera.

The campaign coincides with Port Muskogee’s ongoing economic momentum. In 2022, existing companies announced 291 new jobs and an intended capital investment totaling more than $83 million with a total annual economic impact of $128.6 million.

.