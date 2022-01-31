New inland push boat goes to work for Plimsoll Marine

Recently delivered by the Blakely BoatWorks shipyard in Mobile, Ala., to Plimsoll Marine, the M/V Green Wave is a Subchapter M compliant inland push boat that will operate within the Cooper Consolidated fleeting footprint, the largest fleeting footprint on the Lower Mississippi River.

Blakely BoatWorks, Plimsoll Marine and Cooper Consolidated are all members of the Cooper Group of companies.

“Our team is proud to be part of the construction of the Green Wave,” said Swathin Kannalath, managing director of Blakeley BoatWorks. “Our customers expect their new vessels to meet the industry’s highest levels of compliance and we certainly met those high expectations with the delivery of Green Wave.”

“We’re proud of the work Blakeley BoatWorks has done and have high expectations for the Green Wave as it begins service in the Plimsoll fleet,” said Karl Gonzales, vice president of Plimsoll Marine. “Our customers and employees now have the added satisfaction, pride, and peace of mind knowing that our fleet is home to one of the industry’s safest and most capable vessels.”

Designed by Farrell and Norton, the 70- by 28-foot towboat is powered by two Caterpillar C32 800 hp Tier 3 diesels driving a pair of Southeastern Propeller 70-inch four-bladed stainless steel propellers via two Twin Disc MGX5222 gears and delivering thrust through two J & S Machine Works Inc. 7-inch ABS grade two propeller shafts with Thordon shaft bearings, Thordon rudder bearings, and Kemel shaft seals.

Electrical power is supplied by two Caterpillar C4.4 Tier 3 generator sets.

HydraForce LLC supplied the steering system for the vessel’s two 7-inch main and four 7-inch flanking rudders and also supplied a pair of Quincy reciprocating air compressors, with ventilation fans provided by Donovan Marine.

Schuyler Maritime LLC supplied varying sizes of rubber fendering around the perimeter of the vessel and push knees.

Stone Construction provided a Mitsubishi split duct HVAC system in all interior spaces with Blakeley BoatWorks providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes.

Bozant supplied rubber-framed windows and Donovan Marine supplied a pair of Patterson 40-ton deck winches. Blakeley BoatWorks installed all electronics, communications, and an alarm system.

The towboat has a capacity of 22,000 gallons of fuel, 5,200 gallons of fresh water.

The vessel is outfitted with four crew staterooms, housing seven crewmembers, three baths and a full galley arrangement.