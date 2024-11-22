New Eno Center study underscores benefits of federal support for U.S. inland waterways

A new study just released by the Eno Center for Transportation finds that federal support for the U.S. inland waterways system yields significant societal benefits in a variety of areas, completely aside from the obvious freight movement advantages.

Commissioned by the National Waterways Foundation (NWF) the study, “Benefits and Beneficiaries of the Nation’s Inland Waterways,”describes 14 benefit areas derived from federal support for inland waterways, grouped into three categories:

Energy and sustainability that includes hydropower; irrigation; water supply; cooling; and beneficial uses of dredged materials.

Economic development that includes industrial property development; commercial property values and waterfront development; residential property values; jobs and community impact; and tourism and recreation.

Safety, security, and resiliency that includes transportation safety and congestion alleviation; flood control; national security; and global competitiveness.

“National Waterways Foundation is proud to have commissioned this important study by Eno Center for Transportation that examines and highlights the many beneficial uses and beneficiaries of our Nation’s inland waterways system,” said Cherrie Felder, chair of the National Waterways Foundation. “The NWF’s work continues to create conversation around the criticality of the U.S. inland waterways, which is the most energy efficient, safe, and environmentally sound surface mode to transport America’s critical commodities, and which offers numerous under-appreciated benefits outlined in this important new study,” she continued.

Download the Eno Center study HERE