Maritime Partners equips new towboat with Mitsubishi engines

Covington, La., headquartered engine and genset distributor Laborde Products recently equipped Metairie, La., headquartered Maritime Partners’ new towboat, M/V The Gunnar, with a pair of high-performance Mitsubishi S6R2 engines. Each engine produces 803 horsepower at 1,400 revolutions per minute, chartering optimal performance for the vessel’s operations.

“The Mitsubishi S6R2 engines are crucial for our operational needs, providing the reliability and power that M/V The Gunnar requires to serve our customers effectively,” said Austin Sperry, co-founder and president of Maritime Partners.

The M/V The Gunnar was christened at FMT Shipyard in Harvey, La., on April 30.

Laborde said that the collaboration highlights the company’s commitment to supporting the marine industry with high-quality solutions that meet the specific needs of maritime operators.

“We are proud to supply Maritime Partners with these powerful engines for their new vessel,” stated Trace Laborde, vice president of sales at Laborde Products. “Our focus has always been on delivering excellent service and products that empower our clients’ success. The powering of M/V The Gunnar is a testament to this commitment.”

Founded in 2015, Maritime Partners is a provider of maritime financing solutions and vessel charters. With a diverse fleet of over 1,900 vessels, including push boats, tank barges, and blue water vessels, the company supports vital sectors by transporting agricultural products, chemicals, and energy products across major waterways like the Mississippi River and Intracoastal Canal. Maritime Partners specializes in tailored maritime leasing services to meet unique business needs.