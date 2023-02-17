Ingram Marine christens the M/V Steve Alley

Nashville, Tenn, based Ingram Marine Group held a special christening ceremony February 15, for the latest addition to its fleet, the M/V Steve Alley.

The towboat is named after Ingram’s former vice president of external sales, dry cargo, Steve Alley, who retired at the end of 2021. Alley was with Ingram for more than 37 years and was widely respected by his colleagues and peers. In particular, says the company, Alley played a critical role in the growth and successful transformation of Ingram Marine’s commercial sales team.

Orrin Ingram, Chairman of Ingram Marine Group and CEO of Ingram Industries; Steve Alley, former Vice President of External Sales, Dry Cargo; and John Roberts, President & CEO of Ingram Marine Group.

“Steve Alley is the living embodiment of The Ingram Way,” said Orrin Ingram, chairman of Ingram Marine Group and CEO of Ingram Industries. “In addition to his many business accomplishments, I will personally remember him as hardworking and committed sales professional who always filled a room with his outgoing personality. He built a legendary reputation in the industry and developed enduring partnerships with many of our valued customers. We wish him nothing but the best in his retirement.”

Steve Alley’s wife Michelle breaking the traditional champagne bottle with Steve Alley, Orrin Ingram and John Roberts in the background.

“It’s hard to put into words what Steve has meant to Ingram over the years,” said John Roberts, president & CEO of Ingram Marine Group. “He leaves a lasting legacy, highlighted by his warmth, professionalism and mentorship of our current and future leaders. He absolutely deserves this recognition, and I’m honored to celebrate him at this christening.”

The M/V Steve Alley is a four-decked, welded-steel, USCG Subchapter M-compliant towboat and was designed by Ingram Marine Group, Main Iron Works, and Ashraf Degedy, PE.

The 78 foot long by 32 foot beam boat has a 34-foot eye level and is equipped with twin Caterpillar Marine Tier 3 diesel engines and Reintjes gearboxes, John Deere generators, and 76-inch Michigan special propellers.

The live-aboard vessel has capacities of 18,000 gallons of fuel and 8,000 gallons of potable water.

This is the fifth vessel built in a series of 10 ordered by Ingram Marine Group.