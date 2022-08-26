CMT to provide Mississippi port barge fleeting and shifting services

Effective September 1, 2022, Cooper Marine & Timberlands (CMT) will serve as the exclusive barge fleeting and shifting service provider for the Yellow Creek State Inland Port (YCP), located in Iuka, Miss., at the intersection of the Tennessee River and Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.

“Thanks to the leadership of federal, state, and local officials, Yellow Creek Port is on a trajectory of exciting new growth,” said YCP Executive Director Robert Dexter. “Tonnage and revenues have grown by double digits in the past few years. Millions in private and public investments have been made in order to expand job opportunities and modernize facilities. Securing CMT as our port’s exclusive barge fleeting and shifting service provider is another step forward on our mission of growing and diversifying the port’s capabilities to best serve our current and future tenants and to create high paying and reliable jobs for the state of Mississippi.”

“Located at one of the most strategic interchanges on the U.S. inland waterway system, Yellow Creek State Inland Port will continue to serve as a critical gateway for the state of Mississippi, powering businesses and creating jobs,” said Angus R. Cooper III, president, Cooper Marine & Timberlands. “We look forward to partnering with the port’s board of directors and executive director to best support their exciting future growth and to provide CMT’s great customers with the highest level of barge fleeting and shifting services.”

Headquartered in Mobile, Ala., Cooper Marine & Timberlands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cooper/T. Smith.