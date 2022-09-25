Brennan awarded $23.4 million Brandon Road Lock and Dam contract

J.F. Brennan Co. Inc., La Crosse, Wis., has been awarded a $23,484,700 firm-fixed-price contract for Illinois River Basin, Brandon Road Lock and Dam, Miter Gate installation and machinery replacement. Work will be performed in Rockdale, Illinois, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 19, 2024. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $23,484,700 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-C-0034).