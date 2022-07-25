American adds California to its small-ship cruise itineraries

Guilford, Conn., headquartered American Cruise Lines is again adding to its offerings. Beginning in 2023, the company, the largest small-ship cruise line in the U.S., will offer a brand new 8-day San Francisco Bay cruise which explores the City on the Bay, Napa Valley, and the San Joaquin Valley.

Operating round trip from San Francisco, American’s new small ships will transport guests from San Francisco into the heart of wine country along the Napa River. The new itinerary stops in San Francisco, Napa, Vallejo, Stockton, and Sacramento, and cruises San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, the Napa River, and the San Joaquin River.

“American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small-ship cruises across the country. Exploring this beautiful region of Northern California by riverboat will provide a new opportunity for our guests to discover the Bay area and the Napa Valley in an exceptional way…many have driven there, but not many can say they have actually cruised through wine country,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.

The new San Francisco Bay itinerary highlights the region’s historical, cultural, and geographical influences and will include a scenic sail of San Francisco Bay, passing by the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and Treasure Island. Local San Francisco experiences include visits to Fisherman’s Wharf, Ghirardelli Square and Alcatraz. Special experiences include a Napa Valley Winery experience, and a NASCAR-style driving experience at the Stockton 99 Speedway. The cruise also offers a guided tour of Old Sacramento’s underground city and port, and a visit to the California Railroad Museum.



On board throughout the cruise, guests will enjoy daily Sunrise Yoga and unique Wine Country experiences. Special wine presentations will offer guests opportunities to learn, sip, and savor regional varietals. American’s culinary team will also give onboard cooking demonstrations on local Northern Californian cuisine and each guest will receive a local cookbook to take home.

The 2023 San Francisco Bay cruise is a first for the company in California and marks another step in the continued growth of the U.S. domestic small-ship cruise market.. In just the past few years, American’s portfolio of domestic river cruise itineraries and fleet of small ships has continued to expand.

In 2022, the company is operating six small ships in the Pacific Northwest with multiple all-domestic itineraries available on the Columbia and Snake Rivers, in Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands, and Alaska. Overall, American operates 15 small ships in 34 states.

2023 departure dates for American Cruise Lines’ new 8-day San Francisco Bay cruises are: 2/17, 2/24, 3/3, & 3/10 aboard American Jazz, one of the company’s fleet of modern riverboats built at Chesapeake Shipbuilding.