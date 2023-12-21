ACBL announces new senior VP of logistics and network operations Written by Heather Ervin









American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL), Jeffersonville, Ind., announced the appointment of Steve Schappell as senior vice president of logistics and network operations.

Schappell has served in this role on an interim basis since September, during which he has demonstrated collaborative and transformational leadership. ACBL says that it selected Schappell over several highly qualified external candidates due to his wealth of experience, leadership capabilities and commitment to the company’s vision, mission, and core values.

Reporting directly to ACBL CEO Mike Ellis, Schappell is responsible for ACBL’s Fleets, Terminals, and Interchange business unit. He will also lead a digital transformation initiative to enhance ACBL’s logistics competencies, including boat and barge optimization, barge fleet strategy, mainline network performance, dispatch operations, and more.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Logistics Team over the past few months in the interim role and I am eager to lead this team as we transform the business,” says Schappell. “This is a tremendous opportunity for the Logistics Team to drive innovation and accountability as a catalyst for improved fleet performance. I am grateful to Mike Ellis, our Board of Directors, and the entire Executive Team for entrusting me with this role and giving me the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing success of ACBL.”

“Steve has proven he is ready for this opportunity, and it is a good example of our commitment to developing talent and bench strength within our organization,” adds Ellis. “With his global experience in leading supply chain and logistics teams, Steve brings invaluable insights that will support our ongoing transformation and help improve our mainline network performance.”

Schappell joined ACBL in July 2021 as vice president of supply chain and continuous improvement. Prior to his tenure at ACBL, he held various supply chain and logistics management positions with A.P. Moller-Maersk, including serving as chief procurement officer for Maersk Drilling. Additionally, he brings extensive organizational and leadership experience from his 11-year career in the Army, where he served as an Infantry and Quartermaster officer.